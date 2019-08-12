List Of Things Most People Over 25 Forgot Existed
August 12, 2019
As time goes on our memories slowly fade away.
Living in an age of nostalgia it hard forgetting about some of the things we grew up with. Sure remembering a certain time makes us feel old, but it also brings back those, fun and often embarrassing memories.
Here’s a list of the items people over the age of 25 totally forgot existed.
- The original Comedy Central logo, before it was just two C’s
- Kit-Kat bars with the foil
- That grunge Cherry Coke logo
- This version of the 3 Little Pigs
- Those School bus windows
- What the original Weather Channel Looked like
- CD Kiosks
- The Cartoon Network back when it was cool
- What your music library looked like before iTunes
- What turning off your computer used to look like
