List Of Things Most People Over 25 Forgot Existed

August 12, 2019
Billy Kidd
As time goes on our memories slowly fade away. 

Living in an age of nostalgia it hard forgetting about some of the things we grew up with. Sure remembering a certain time makes us feel old, but it also brings back those, fun and often embarrassing memories. 

Here’s a list of the items people over the age of 25 totally forgot existed. 

  1. The original Comedy Central logo, before it was just two C’s
    Comedy Central logo
    Via: Comedy Central

     
  2. Kit-Kat bars with the foil 
    old kit kat bar
    Via: Reddit

     
  3. That grunge Cherry Coke logo 
    Cherry Coke Logo
    Via: Reddit

     
  4. This version of the 3 Little Pigs 
    Three Little Pigs book
    Via: Amazon

     
  5. Those School bus windows 
    School Bus Windows
    Via: Reddit

     
  6. What the original Weather Channel Looked like 
    The Weather Channel
    Via: Reddit

     
  7. CD Kiosks 
    CD Kiosks
    Via: Getty Images

     
  8. The Cartoon Network back when it was cool 
    Cartoon Network Logo
    Via: Cartoon Network

     
  9. What your music library looked like before iTunes 
    CD Visor
    Via: Reddit

     
  10. What turning off your computer used to look like
    Windows screen
    Via: Reddit

Check out the link below for the full list.

Via: Buzzfeed

