Here Are Some Of The Customized License Plates That Were Rejected In 2018

Some times you just need to have common sense when you think of a cool license plate.

Last year the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rejected about 3,800 personalized license plates, all because they violated the approval guidelines.

A team of people at the DMV goes through every applicant and makes sure they all fall in line with the Texas Administrative Code. Some of the things they look out for include, indecent, vulgar, racist or derogatory terms, references to gangs or illegal activities, implied threats of harm, illegal drugs, sexual acts, and bodily functions.

According to political science professor at the University of Houston Brandon Rottinghaus, the state of Texas just wants to keep their citizens safe from unfriendly drivers, “The state doesn’t want to be liable for confrontations resulting from unhappy drivers who see messages offensive to them. Some motorists who see these plates would smile but others would be angry. The state has an obligation to vet these before any possible trouble arises.”

The folks at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram were able to get a hold of a few rejected plates. Check out the list below.