List Of The Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes To Watch & Stream
November 27, 2019
Hanging out with the family can be fun and a little awkward at times. Sometimes it’s easier to just gather around the living room and watch TV together.
Once all the Football games are over there’s really not much going on. If your tuning into Netflix or other streaming services, Wired has come up with a list of some of the best Thanksgiving TV episodes to watch.
Check it out below.
- The Office—“WUPHF.com“—Season 7: Episode 9
- All In The Family—“The Little Atheist”—Season 6: Episode 11
- Orange Is the New Black—“F***sgiving”—Season 1: Episode 9
- Seinfeld —“The Mom & Pop Store” —Season 6: Episode 8
- South Park—“Helen Keller! The Musical,“—Season 4: Episode 13
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer—“Pangs”—Season 4: Episode
- M.A.S.H —“The Yalu Brick Road”—Season 8: Episode 10
- Bob’s Burgers —“Turkey In a Can” —Season 4: Episode 5
- The Sopranos—“He Is Risen”—Season 3: Episode 8
- Gilmore Girls—“A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving”—Season 3: Episode 9
- The Wonder Years—“The Ties That Bind”—Season 4: Episode 7
- The Simpsons —“Bart vs. Thanksgiving”—Season 2: Episode 7
- WKRP in Cincinnati—“Turkeys Away”—Season 1: Episode 7
- Bewitched—“Samantha's Thanksgiving to Remember”—Season 4: Episode 12
- Mad Men—“The Wheel”—Season 1: Episode 13
- Master of None—“Thanksgiving”—Season 2: Episode 8
- The West Wing—“Shibboleth” — Season 2: Episode 8
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia—“The Gang Squashes Their Beefs”—Season 9: Episode 10
- Cheers—“Thanksgiving Orphans”—Season 5: Episode 9
- Friends—“The One With All the Thanksgivings”—Season 5: Episode