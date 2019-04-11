Check Out What The Most Popular Slang Term Was The Year You Were Born

Slang terms come and go, but they often help define an era. Some words and phrases may seem outdated, but the meaning stick with us forever. Luckily, someone compiled a list of the most popular slang terms for every year.

The Most Popular Slang the Year You Were Born https://t.co/0WS6Lxpq0h via @Good Housekeeping — Bobbie K. (@bobbie_catlove) March 31, 2017

The list goes from 1926 to 2006, with the first slang term being “gold-dig” and the final word on the list being “sick.” Many slang terms stand out, like in 1977 everyone started calling beers brewski’s. While that one has stood the test of time, the year 2000’s most popular slang term was, “wassup.” Thanks to the Budweiser commercial, this term was a huge hit, and luckily faded away over time.

Of course, some of the best slang terms come from the 1980’s. Some of the best from the era were 1981’s “chill pill and 1989’s “trash talk.” Many of these terms come from popular films, such as ‘Sixteen Candles’ which brought many terms to the decade including 1984’s “major.”

While some of these words have lasted throughout the years, most have gone away with their era. At least there will always be the memory of using these lost words endlessly. Check out the rest of the list to see the most popular slang term the year you were born.

1970: Dorky

1971: Deadheads

1972: Guilt Trip

1973: Carbo

1974:Motorhead

1975: Detox

1976: Hardball

1977: Brewski

1978: Pig-Out

1979: Nostalgia-Fest

1980: Frizzy

1981: Chill Pill

1982: Buff

1983: Beat Box

1984: Major

1985: Radness

1986: Studmuffin

1987: Couch Surfing

1988: F-Bomb

1989: Trash Talk

1990: Kewl

