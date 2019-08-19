Check Out These Dog Pool Parties Going On All Over DFW

The summer is winding down, that means the kiddos are heading back to school, leaving most public pools without lifeguards. Just about every pool in the area will be closed for the year after Labor Day weekend.

Why waste all that water in the wave pool, when you can throw one last Hoo-Rah before all the fall gets here. Better yet why not take your dog to cool down and party with you at the pool. Here is a list of all the dog-friendly pool parties happening around DFW from August through September.

Bedford

Dog Splash

The event is being held at the Bedford Splash on September 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM at 2801 Forest Ridge Drive in Bedford.

The Colony

The Bow-Wow Luau

Happening on September 8th from 1 PM to 5 PM at Hawaiian Falls on 4400 Paige Road in The Colony.

Dallas

Dog Day Afternoon

Going on at the Everglade Pool on 5100 N. Jim Miller Road in Dallas on August 17th from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Pacos Poochie Plunge

Happening at Bahaman Beach on August 24th from 11 AM till 2 PM. Located at 1895 Campfire Circle in Dallas.

Frisco

Paws in the Pool

Going on at the Frisco Water Park on September 7th. The event begins at 9:30 AM till 11 AM for dogs up to 34 pounds. Dogs 35 pounds or more the event starts at 11:30 AM till 1 PM. Located at 5828 Nancy Jane Lane in Frisco.

Garland

Dog-A-Poolooza

Taking place at the Holford Pool on August 18th from 1 PM till 5 PM, located at 2322 Homestead Place in Garland.

Wags & Waves

The event starts on September 7th from 10 AM to 4 PM at Hawaiian Falls on 4550 N. Garland Ave. in Garland.

Grapevine

Doggie Dive-In

Taking place on September 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Pleasant Glade Pool on 1805 Hall-Johnson Road in Grapevine.

Lewisville

Doggie Dive-In

Going on at the Sun Valley Aquatic Center on September 7th from 9:30 AM till noon at 801 S. Valley Parkway in Lewisville.

North Richland Hills

Doggie Beach Bash

Happening at NRH2O Water Park on September 28th from 10 AM to 4 PM located at 9001 Boulevard 26 in North Richland Hills.

Plano

K-9 Kerplunk Dog Swim

Takes place on September 8th from 9 AM till noon at the outdoor pool at the Oak Point Recreation Center on 6000 Jupiter Road in Plano.

Richardson

Dog Splash Day

Happening on August 18th from 11 AM to 4 PM at The Terrace Park and Pool on 300 N. Lois Lane in Richardson.

Rowlett

Pooch Plunge

Going on at Wet Zone on August 25th from 4 PM to 7 PM located at 5304 Main St. in Rowlett.

