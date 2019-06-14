Video Shows Prince Harry 'Scolding' Meghan Markle During Ceremony

Being able to read lips comes in handy every once in a while. Luckily there are people out there who can do it for us.

Last week the royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Colour. Since then people have zoomed in on a portion of a video during the national anthem.

The clip shows a bit of a tense moment between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan share a few words with each other during the ceremony and don't look to be in a good mood. According to lip readers, the prince was "scolding" his wife by firmly instructing her to "turn around."

The two don’t look very happy at all; check out the video below.

Via: AOL