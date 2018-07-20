Linkin Park Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington One Year After His Death
It's hard to believe it's been a year since Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead inside his California home.
The band has ceased recording and performing, and earlier this morning, Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon, and Brad Delson posted a passioante tribute to their fallen friend, reflecting on the past year without him.
To our brother Chester, It has been a year since your passing—a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it sill feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts—our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness. Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than words can express. Love, M, J, D, R, B #MakeChesterProud #320ChangesDirection In case you or someone you know needs support, here are some resources: Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK Chester.LinkinPark.com _ --: @KaiMarksPhoto
A post shared by LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) on
Public memorials for Bennington are being planned across the world for today, with fans using the hashtag "#LPMEMORIAL2018"to celebrate Bennington's life.
Via People