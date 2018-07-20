Linkin Park Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington One Year After His Death

It's hard to believe it's been a year since Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead inside his California home.

The band has ceased recording and performing, and earlier this morning, Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon, and Brad Delson posted a passioante tribute to their fallen friend, reflecting on the past year without him.

Public memorials for Bennington are being planned across the world for today, with fans using the hashtag "#LPMEMORIAL2018"to celebrate Bennington's life.

Via People