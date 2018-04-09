Lindsey Buckingham Will Not Be Touring With Fleetwood Mac

The long time Fleetwood Mac lead guitarist of 40 years, Lindsey Buckingham, is officially out of the band. According to sources close to the band, Buckingham will no longer be involved with the band. Buckingham first joined with his then girlfriend Stevie Nicks shortly before the band's two hit albums, 1975's "Fleetwood Mac" and '77's "Rumours."

On Monday, April 9th, the band released a statement confirming that Buckingham is officially out, saying, "Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best."

They also announced that Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House would be replacing Lindsey on their upcoming tour.

Via TMZ