Lime Scooters Have Been Recalled After Reports Of Scooters Catching On Fire

There has been a recall of lime scooters after unconfirmed reports of the scooters catching on fire. The company has removed 2,000 electric scooters from San Diego, Los Angeles and Lake Tahoe. Lime has confirmed an investigation into the scooters catching fire, as at this time, these reports are yet to be confirmed.

The Lime scooters are manufactured by Chinese company Segway Ninebot, and until the problem is solved they will have to be recharged at Lime facilities. This causes an issue for the company in the areas of the recall, as Lime scooters usually can be charged anywhere by “juicers,” people paid by the company to charge scooters in any location.

The facilities where the Lime bikes are to be charged will be monitored 24/7, and the entire fleet of scooters will be undergoing a new daily diagnostic training program, regardless of location. It is unknown if anyone was injured by the scooters catching fire. In a statement to the public, Lime says, “At no time were riders or members of the public put at risk.”

“Lime takes full responsibility for our scooters,” Lime said in their statement. “The safety of our riders, Juicers and community is our highest priority, and we will continue to hold our equipment manufacturers and ourselves to the highest possible standard.”

While the recall is currently only for Los Angeles, San Diego and Lake Tahoe, Juicers in other cities have been noticing a shortage of availability as well. On reddit would be Juicers said they had noticed an unavailability to harvest in Washington D.C., Oxford, Ohio and Raleigh, North Carolina. At this time there is no word on Lime scooters in the DFW area, but if you use one of these scooters, be careful and check for flames!

