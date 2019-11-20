Liam Gallagher Accuses Noel Of Trying To Shut Down His Twitter Account

November 20, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Liam Gallagher

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Latest Headlines
Music News
Newsletter Features
Trending

The Gallagher brothers haven’t spoken to each other in years, yet their feud goes on. 

Liam Gallagher recently accused his brother of trying to get his Twitter account shut down. Liam tweeted out that Noel's fans are trying to silence him on social media. 

No one is quite sure why Liam is accusing his brother of trying to shut down his Twitter. Noel did say in a recent interview that every time Liam sends out a tweet he ruins the chances of Oasis getting back together. 

“He’d put his whole life on hold to get Oasis back together. But every tweet he sends out, it’s another nail in the coffin of that idea. If you think for one minute I am going to share a stage with you after what you’ve said, you are fucking more of a moron than you look.”

Via: Consequence Of Sound 

Tags: 
Oasis
Twitter
shut down
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher
feud