Liam Gallagher Accuses Noel Of Trying To Shut Down His Twitter Account

The Gallagher brothers haven’t spoken to each other in years, yet their feud goes on.

Liam Gallagher recently accused his brother of trying to get his Twitter account shut down. Liam tweeted out that Noel's fans are trying to silence him on social media.

So news reaches me from a far that team NG are trying to get me shut down on twitter coz they don’t like my tweets did dums good luck you little fart c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 18, 2019

Trying to divide and conquer NEVER gonna happen mate you’ve blown it the people have got your number LFUKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 18, 2019

No one is quite sure why Liam is accusing his brother of trying to shut down his Twitter. Noel did say in a recent interview that every time Liam sends out a tweet he ruins the chances of Oasis getting back together.

“He’d put his whole life on hold to get Oasis back together. But every tweet he sends out, it’s another nail in the coffin of that idea. If you think for one minute I am going to share a stage with you after what you’ve said, you are fucking more of a moron than you look.”

Via: Consequence Of Sound