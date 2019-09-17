Journalist Cokie Roberts Passes Away At Age 75

Revered veteran reporter, trailblazer and 3 time Emmy Award Winner Cokie Roberts has passed away.

Her family released a statement saying she passed due to complications from breast cancer.

Roberts began working in television in the early ‘60s for ABC as a contributor for "This Week with David Brinkley" and later became ABC's chief congressional analyst. She then joined CBS News in 1974 and then NPR in 1978, where she became known for her incisive commentary.

President for ABC News, James Goldston said in a statement that Cokie made us all better journalists.

"She will be dearly missed. Cokie's kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists."

Cokie was 75-years old.

Via: CNN