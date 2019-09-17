Journalist Cokie Roberts Passes Away At Age 75

September 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Cokie Roberts

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for the Womens Sports Foundation)

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Revered veteran reporter, trailblazer and 3 time Emmy Award Winner Cokie Roberts has passed away. 

Her family released a statement saying she passed due to complications from breast cancer. 

Roberts began working in television in the early ‘60s for ABC as a contributor for "This Week with David Brinkley" and later became ABC's chief congressional analyst. She then joined CBS News in 1974 and then NPR in 1978, where she became known for her incisive commentary. 

President for ABC News, James Goldston said in a statement that Cokie made us all better journalists. 

"She will be dearly missed. Cokie's kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists."

Cokie was 75-years old.

Via: CNN

Tags: 
Cokie Roberts
Reporter
jounalist
75
RIP

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes