Legendary Radio Personality Don Imus Dies In Texas

Legendary National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame On-Air Personality Don Imus has passed away after complications from prostate cancer at the age of 79. After being hospitalized on Christmas Eve, he died this morning (Friday 12/27/19) at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas. Spoken about in the same realm as Howard Stern and Wolfman Jack, his "IMUS in the Morning" radio show was syndicated and heard around the country. For full coverage on All Access, click here.

BREAKING: Veteran radio broadcaster and known racist Don Imus has died at the age of 79. https://t.co/XW9VGyqs9N — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 27, 2019

Source: All Access

