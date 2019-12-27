Legendary Radio Personality Don Imus Dies In Texas

He was 79-years-old.

December 27, 2019
Legendary National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame On-Air Personality Don Imus has passed away after complications from prostate cancer at the age of 79.  After being hospitalized on Christmas Eve, he died this morning (Friday 12/27/19) at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas.  Spoken about in the same realm as Howard Stern and Wolfman Jack, his "IMUS in the Morning" radio show was syndicated and heard around the country.  For full coverage on All Access, click here.

Source: All Access

