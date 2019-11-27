Led Zeppelin Announces New 50th Anniversary Book
Look like there won't be a reunion tour for the bands 50th anniversary
Led Zeppelin has been leaving cryptic Instagram posts lately. Some fans have been hoping that a reunion tour might be in store for the bands 50th anniversary.
Led Zeppelin rehearsals at Manticore Studios in London for the 1977 North America Tour. From the official 50th anniversary book 'Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin' published by @reelartpress Photograph by Pennie Smith.
Looks like the band won’t be hitting the road anytime soon. Instead Led Zeppelin announced that they would be releasing a new 50th anniversary book titled 'Led Zeppelin' by Led Zeppelin with a limited edition poster.
The caption on their photo read:
“Order your copy of the official illustrated 50th-anniversary book ‘Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin’ online from reelartpress.com and receive this exclusive 19.7 x 27.8” poster. Limited quantity is available. @reelartpress”
Their new book would be the perfect Christmas gift for the Led Zeppelin fan in your life.
Via: Metalhead Zone