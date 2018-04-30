Frisco's Genius

Learn About Frisco's 12-Year-Old Genius

April 30, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
NBC 5 reports Frisco 12-year-old Vivek Abraham has been talented with mathematics since age 4, became interested in astronomy and physics at age 5, and by age 7, Vivek decided on a career in astrophysics.

Vivek has topped out I.Q. tests (average scores of 160) and has been on NBC's children's show Genius Junior. 

Best wishes to Vivek towards a wonderful future!

 

