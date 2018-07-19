Lay's Introduces New Chip Flavors Inspired By Different Regions Of The U.S.
A few years ago, Lay's introduced three wacky potato chips flavors: Chicken and Waffles, Cheesy Garlic Bread, and Sriracha, and they haven't stopped since.
Lay's just debuted EIGHT brand new potato chip flavors, each of them inspired by a different region of the United States.
The flavors include:
Thai Sweet Chili - Pacific Northwest
New England Lobster Roll - Northeast
Deep Dish Pizza - Heartland and Middle America
Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice - Mid-Atlantic
Fried Pickles with Ranch - Midwest
Pimento Cheese- Southeast
Cajun Spice - Gulf Coast
Chili Con Queso - Southwest
You can order all eight of the "Taste of America" flavors HERE.
Via WSPA