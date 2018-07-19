Lay's Introduces New Chip Flavors Inspired By Different Regions Of The U.S.

July 19, 2018
A few years ago, Lay's introduced three wacky potato chips flavors: Chicken and Waffles, Cheesy Garlic Bread, and Sriracha, and they haven't stopped since.

Lay's just debuted EIGHT brand new potato chip flavors, each of them inspired by a different region of the United States.

The flavors include:

Thai Sweet Chili - Pacific Northwest

New England Lobster Roll - Northeast

Deep Dish Pizza - Heartland and Middle America

Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice - Mid-Atlantic

Fried Pickles with Ranch - Midwest

Pimento Cheese- Southeast 

Cajun Spice - Gulf Coast

Chili Con Queso - Southwest

You can order all eight of the "Taste of America" flavors HERE.

Via WSPA

