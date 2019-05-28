Plane Crash Kills Latin Pop Star Gabriel Diniz

Another plane crash has claimed a young and rising musician.

Latin Pop Star Gabriel Diniz, had just finished performing at a concert when he was on his way to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday in Brazil. Soon after taking off, his plane went down killing him and two other crew members.

Gabriel Diniz was only 28-years-old and had already recorded three studio albums, had one chart-topping hit ‘Jenifer’, and had over 230 million views on YouTube.

Diniz's management team confirmed the terrible news in a statement, “It is with a lot of pain that we confirm the death of Gabriel Diniz and the plane’s crew.”

An investigation into the plane crash is ongoing.

Via: The Sun