The Late Stan Lee To Be Honored In 'Dark Phoenix' Movie

If you have or have not seen Captain Marvel yet, Marvel Studios did a Stan Lee tribute in the beginning of the film. The last X-Men film, under 20th Century Fox, Dark Phoenix, will also pay tribute to the late Stan Lee.

Simon Kinberg, director of the film, spoke about what they will do to honor Stan Lee:

"We don't have a cameo. I'd rather say that than keep it mysterious, out of respect for Stan," he says. "We do have some tribute to him, and it's something that obviously we weren't thinking about when we were making the movie because he was still very much alive. And he's been such a huge part of making these films over the years. He's had cameos; he's had input into the process of making them."

Stan "The Man" Lee will make a posthumous cameo in the new anticipated film, Avengers: Endgame.

via ALT Press