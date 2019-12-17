Music Video For Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ Has Been Restored in 4K

All those music videos from the ‘80s don’t look so great today. Thanks to 4K restoration we can re-watch all those classic videos better than before.

One of Wham!’s biggest hits has been restored. ‘Last Christmas’ was shot back in 1984 and thanks to the restoration process it looks like it was shot using today’s cameras. The video was made at a resort in Switzerland called the Saas-Fee, it features Wham! members George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley along with backing singers Pepsi and Shirlie, model Kathy Hill, and Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp.

Check out Wham!’s music video for ‘Last Christmas’ in 4K down below.

Video of Wham! - Last Christmas (Official 4K Video)

Via: Rollingstone