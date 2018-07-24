Largest Great White Shark Ever Is Caught On Film

Her name is "Deep Blue"...and she's huge. The illusive 20-foot-long great white shark is believed to be the largest ever caught on film.

As you can see below, "Deep Blue" (pregnant at the time: and believed to be around 50-years-old) was caught on video by Mauricio Hoyos Padilla, a reknown shark conservationist, near Guadalupe Island (off the west coast of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula).

I know where I'm not vacationing next!

Source: MSN

