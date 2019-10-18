Lady Gaga and A Fan Fell Off Stage During Her Vegas Show

Luckily both are okay

October 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Lady Gaga

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas show got a bit out of hand the other night. 

During the show, Gaga invited a fan on to the stage to dance together. Her fan gave her a hug and didn’t let go. She then jumped into his arms and wrapped her self around him. 

The fan took a step in the wrong direction and both fell off the stage. 

Both got right back up and were okay. She saw that her fan was in tears and asked him to forgive himself. 

"Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened? I think that’s amazing. We f****g love each other so much we fell off the damn stage."

Gaga then brought him up to the stage and had him sit next to her on the piano as she performed her song ‘Million Reasons’. 

Via: TMZ 

