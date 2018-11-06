This Woman Celebrated Her 106th Birthday At Taco Bell

Where did you celebrate your last birthday? Was it at a nice restaurant? Did you stay at home with family members? Or were you out and about on the town?

After 100 years, birthday party’s can get a little overrated.

Myrtis Jewel Painter of Phoenix, Arizona didn’t feel the need to do anything big and outrageous for her 106th birthday. Myrtis just wanted to keep it simple.

She spent her birthday at Taco Bell with friends and family members. The employees greeted her by clapping and cheering; they even decorated the restaurant for the special occasion.

Restaurant owner Gleg Gladden tells AZ Family that Myrtis is a regular at this Taco Bell and has been coming in for the last eight years. “At 106? And they want to come to Taco Bell? And hang out with me? It’s just amazing."

Myrtis ordered herself a taco and enchilada and finished both of them, She says, "I think Taco Bell is a good place to come to, I really do."

This now 106-year-old is celebrating with tacos and Mexican pizza! Be sure to watch #azfamily tonight for Myrtis’ story! @azfamily pic.twitter.com/t3zNAlmrJM — Samie Gebers (@samiegebers) November 4, 2018

Myrtis was actually born in East Texas in 1912 and later moved to Phoenix in 1932.

Are you going to spend your birthday at Taco Bell?