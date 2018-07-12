Kristen Bell Wears Gloves In The Swimming Pool To Avoid Pruney Fingers
Everybody has some sort of weird quirk. Even actress Kristen Bell.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are hands down the best couple in Hollywood. And it's not just because they openly share their personal hardships of marriage. It's because they work hard to keep it together and love and celebrate each other through the weird moments.
Just how weird? We'll let you be the judge.
My bride wears gloves in the pool because she hates the feeling of pruney finger tips on skin. #Hollyweird #iloveher
Nope, she's not a hand model. She just doesn't like the feeling of pruney fingers.
Weird and yet she's still totally loveable!