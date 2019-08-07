Krispy Kream Has Released A Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut

Almost everyone can agree that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is the best Halloween candy you can get while out trick-or-treating.

Now Krispy Kream has combined their signature doughnuts with the peanut butter candy. These Reese's doughnuts come in an orange box and in pairs, just like a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

There are two different doughnuts. there's the Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut that Krispy Kream describes as a chocolate glazed doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme. It is dipped in chocolate fudge icing and adds peanut butter icing drizzle.

Then there's the Peanut Butter lover's version, this doughnut is basically the opposite: filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme and dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing.

You can buy these peanut butter doughnuts individually, in a two-pack or by the dozen.

Via: USA Today