Krispy Kream Has Released A Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut

August 7, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Peanut Butter Doughnut

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Food
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Trending

Almost everyone can agree that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is the best Halloween candy you can get while out trick-or-treating. 

Now Krispy Kream has combined their signature doughnuts with the peanut butter candy. These Reese's doughnuts come in an orange box and in pairs, just like a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. 

There are two different doughnuts. there's the Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut that Krispy Kream describes as a chocolate glazed doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme. It is dipped in chocolate fudge icing and adds peanut butter icing drizzle.

Then there's the Peanut Butter lover's version, this doughnut is basically the opposite: filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme and dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing.

You can buy these peanut butter doughnuts individually, in a two-pack or by the dozen. 

Via: USA Today

Tags: 
Krispy Kream
Reese's peanut butter cup
Doughnut

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes