Paul Stanley Says Kiss Was “Treated Like Crap” At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Legendary rock group, Kiss, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. While fans were thrilled when the band finally got in, after years of being passed over, the band had other feelings about their induction. According to Paul Stanley, the band was “treated like crap” the night of their induction.

Kiss frontman, Paul Stanley, recently sat down to discuss the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While Stanley claims the organization never wanted to let Kiss in, it was the treatment they received once they were inducted that upset him. However, he does say it represents the treatment the band has received since they started.

According to Paul Stanley, “they treated us like crap, even that night. We had trouble – how about this? – getting into the arena. We had no idea about the rundown of the show or when we were getting on stage. It was disgraceful what they did, but we won.” He also stated that after 17 years he was happy for the fans adding, “It was validation for our fans, who it meant the world to.”

Video of KISS Rock&#039;n&#039;Roll Hall of Fame

While Stanley wasn’t happy with the treatment the band received that night, at least for Kiss fans, the band will forever be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While the future of the band is currently up in the air, their place in history is forever set.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock