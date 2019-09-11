KISS Drummer Eric Singer Sworn In As Honorary Texas Police Officer

September 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Eric Singer

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS

There’s a new sheriff in town; well a new Corporal at least. 

The "Catman" is now an honorary police officer with the Wharton Police Department. KISS is still touring the country, while the band was in Houston on Monday, drummer Eric Singer made a visit to Wharton, Texas before the show.

While in town, Singer was sworn in as an honorary corporal. Singer took his oath in full costume and make-up while Wharton Police chief David Lynch swore Singer in wearing a KISS t-shirt. 

The Wharton Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of Singer being sworn in; the department captioned the photo:

“On behalf of Chief Terry David Lynch, and the men and women of the Wharton Police Department, we appoint you to the rank of Honorary Corporal with our department, in grateful acknowledgement of the honor and respect you show all of America’s dedicated law enforcement heroes and their families.”

Via: NBC DFW

