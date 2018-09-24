Kim Kardashian Shares An Epic "Drew Barrymore" Inspired Throwback Pic

Who knew Kim Kardashian was such a Drew Barrymore fan?

Normally, we see a very different side of Kim Kardashian...the sexy side and a lot of booty pics. However the reality star turned makeup mogul shared a pretty epic pic of her 8th grade self. If you're looking for a little 90s nostalgia, it's all right here with white overalls, a baby doll t-shirt, a choker, and tiny sunflowers in her hair. Admittedly, Kim was a big fan of Drew Barrymore.

Yeah, she looks adorable.