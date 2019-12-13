Kim Kardashian Organs Shutting Down and Surgeries From Complicated Pregnancies

Kim Kardashian opened up about pre-eclampsia she suffered through being pregnant with Saint and North which caused her organs to shut down. She had to go through five surgeries to get her pregnancies back to normal.

Kim talked about it in an Instagram post with her brand Skims to encourage women to tell their stories that inspire them and to donate to a charity that is close to them.

"When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called pre-eclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down." She revealed in the Instagram video, "the only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor - they induced me." The star said that this caused North to be born nearly 6 weeks early and at only 4 pounds. Kim continued, "After I delivered, my placenta never came out, so that’s called placenta accreta. My placenta grew inside my uterus and that is what women die from in childbirth."

Via Screen Rant