Kim Kardashian Names Her Favorite Sister In New Interview

For years, Kim Kardashian has been the leader of one of the most famous reality television families of all time. As the rest of her siblings have now caught up to Kim’s level of fame, the reality star has once again been asked which of her sisters her favorite is. While Kim Kardashian’s answer was diplomatic she still revealed which of her sisters is currently her favorite.

Kim Kardashian recently sat down for an Interview conducted by her husband, Kanye West, for Vogue Arabia, which was published on Monday. In the interview, West asked his wife about a number of topics, but the one that is making headlines is the subject of her sisters. When asked about which is her favorite, Kardashian said “It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. 'I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloe year.”

The reality star admitted that at times it has been other sisters, but of late she has felt closest to her sister Khloe. Of course, she said she loves all of her sisters, but time with Khloe, along with Kourtney, played a role in her choosing Khloe as her favorite. While the interview went into other details about Kim Kardashian’s life, it seems like Kim picking her favorite sister is all anyone is worried about.

Via Daily Mail