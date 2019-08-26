Kim Kardashian Names Her Favorite Sister In New Interview

Her Answer Was Diplomatic, But She Still Named Which Sister Is Currently Her Favorite

August 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Kardashians

Jason Merritt/TERM /Staff

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Random & Odd News

For years, Kim Kardashian has been the leader of one of the most famous reality television families of all time. As the rest of her siblings have now caught up to Kim’s level of fame, the reality star has once again been asked which of her sisters her favorite is. While Kim Kardashian’s answer was diplomatic she still revealed which of her sisters is currently her favorite.

Kim Kardashian recently sat down for an Interview conducted by her husband, Kanye West, for Vogue Arabia, which was published on Monday. In the interview, West asked his wife about a number of topics, but the one that is making headlines is the subject of her sisters. When asked about which is her favorite, Kardashian said “It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. 'I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloe year.”

The reality star admitted that at times it has been other sisters, but of late she has felt closest to her sister Khloe. Of course, she said she loves all of her sisters, but time with Khloe, along with Kourtney, played a role in her choosing Khloe as her favorite. While the interview went into other details about Kim Kardashian’s life, it seems like Kim picking her favorite sister is all anyone is worried about.

Via Daily Mail

Tags: 
Kim Kardashian
The Kardashians
Khloe kardashian
Kanye West
sisters
favorite

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes