Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Their New Baby Boy

Looks like every celebrity has baby fever right now.

Earlier this week Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, then comedian Amy Schumer welcomed her first child and now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have just welcomed their fourth child.

Kim Kardashian posted on Twitter that hers and Kanye’s surrogate had delivered their baby. Kim posted that they had a boy, "He's here and he's perfect!" she then followed up with that he looks like his older sibling "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

This is the second time that Kim and Kanye have used a surrogate to carry their baby. The name of baby number four has yet to be revealed, with names like North, Saint, and Chicago there’s no guessing what the couple will call their new baby.

Via: Pop Sugar