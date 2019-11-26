The Killers Brought A Fan To The Stage, Wows The Band And Crowd With Drum Performance

All those bands and artists really do read the signs you hold up at concerts.

One lucky fan that attended the Riptide Music Festival in Florida held up a sign during The Killers set asking to come up on stage and play alongside them. Signer Brandon Flowers obliged and was blown away by what happened.

17-year-old fan Jason hopped behind the drums and wowed the crowd with his skills. The young fan played “For Reasons Unknown” from The Killers’ second album ‘Sam’s Town’. The crowd erupted and cheered Jason on as he killed it on the drums.

Check out the awesome video from The Killers set at the Riptide Music Festival down below.

WATCH: 17-year-old Jayson Verebay gets invited onstage by @thekillers at #RiptideFest and absolutely SLAYS IT on the drums. pic.twitter.com/slpb0CkBpd — Tim Chan (@mrtimchan) November 24, 2019

Via: Rollingstone