Kids Eat Free This Month At These 6 DFW Restaurants

August is a busy time for all of us.

Summer is winding down, football and cheer practice is starting up and parents are rushing to go back to school shopping before all the good supplies are gone.

Making dinner every night for the whole family isn’t always an easy task. Sometimes going out is the only option, but isn’t always the cheapest solution. Luckily these 6 DFW restaurants have deals where your kids can eat for free.

Check out the list below.

Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar

They’re offering free meals for kids from August 1st through August 18th. Adults are required to purchase one entree and need to show a free kids meal coupon.

Lamberti'sRistoranteand Wine Bar in Las Colinas

Kids 11 and under get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree. This deal runs all through the month of August.

El Fenix Mexican Restaurant

From August 1st through August 18th customers who purchase one adult entree get up to two free kids meals, this deal is dine-in only.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

You don’t need a kid for this one. Bring school supplies on August 5th and get a free slice of one-topping pizza. Preferred donations include new packages of pencils, pens, notebooks or folders. The drive starts at 5 PM and runs till to 8 PM on August 5th.

Pollo Campero

Here’s another one where you don’t need a kid. The restaurant is testing bottomless French fries; when customers dine-in they can buy one French fry and get free refills.

Village Burger Bar

When you dine-in and buy an adult entree your kids get to eat for free. This deal is good from August 1st through August 18th.

Via: Guidelive