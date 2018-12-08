Kid Rock Pays Off Everyone's Layaway Balance At His Local Walmart

And it wasn't chump change.

December 8, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Maggie Huber/Courier Journal via USA Today Network

Photo Credit: Maggie Huber/Courier Journal via USA Today Network

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Music
Music News
Shows

There are a lot of happy Walmart shoppers in Nashville today.

Kid Rock just paid off 350 layaway accounts, to the tune of about $81,000, at his local Walmart.

The pop/rock/rap/country music artist took the lead from Tyler Perry: who did the exact same thing last week in Atlanta.  Tyler's generousity?  A little more than Kid's: $434,000 at two Walmarts.

Source: TMZ

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Kid Rock
TMZ
Layaway
Tyler Perry
Nashville