Kid Rock Pays Off Everyone's Layaway Balance At His Local Walmart

There are a lot of happy Walmart shoppers in Nashville today.

Kid Rock just paid off 350 layaway accounts, to the tune of about $81,000, at his local Walmart.

The pop/rock/rap/country music artist took the lead from Tyler Perry: who did the exact same thing last week in Atlanta. Tyler's generousity? A little more than Kid's: $434,000 at two Walmarts.

@tylerperry Great idea! I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You! — Kid Rock (@KidRock) December 7, 2018

Source: TMZ

