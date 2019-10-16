Video Of Toddler Who Beat Up A Halloween Prop Goes Viral

October 16, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Halloween Decorations

Photo By Getty Images

When you’re a child some of those Halloween animatronics can be quite terrifying. Some of those Halloween decorations at the store are pretty scary, even for adults. 

This kid won’t be afraid of anything when he grows up. A video has gone viral of a toddler being spooked by a giant Halloween spider prop. 

The kid was petting the giant fuzzy spider and activated the motion sensor; he initially jumped back, then went to town on the spider and tried to beat it up. The boys' parents had to pull him away from the prop to keep him from breaking it. 

Check out the hilarious clip down below. 

Via: New York Post

 

