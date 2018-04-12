Khloe Kardashian Will Allow Tristan Thompson In The Delivery Room Even After Cheating Scandal

Say what you will about the Kardashians, but Khloe is a much bigger person than we give her credit for.

Despite the Tristan Thompson cheating rumors that dropped on Wednesday, Khloe isn't letting that get in the way of giving birth. According to TMZ, a source close to the situation says...

"Khloe doesn't want her personal feelings to ruin one of the most important moments in a person's life...the birth of a child."

So what does this mean for the couple? We don't know. It would appear that Khloe is just trying to keep the peace until the baby is born. After that, guess we'll have to wait and see.

By the way, the Cavs had a playoff game last night where Tristan was received by a hefty amount of boos from the fans. Not to mention, there were fans showing their support for Khloe.