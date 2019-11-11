Khloe Kardashian Apologizes To Fans For Not Realizing She Won At The Peoples Choice Awards

November 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

On Sunday night, the People’s Choice Awards took place. The Kardashians went home with an award or two; only one of them didn’t realize she had even won. 

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner, all walked up to the stage when it was announced that 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', had won the award for Best Reality Show. It was also announced that Khloe Kardashian had won the award for Best Reality Star. 

Kim and Kris gave a speech thanking their fans, while Kourtney and Khloe just stood behind them. It wasn’t until the show was over that Khloe had realized she even won an award. 

Khloe left her fans wondering why she didn’t give an acceptance speech. She addressed the confusion on Twitter, where Khloe said that she felt bad about not saying thank you to her fans.

Via: People 

Tags: 
Khloe kardashian
Kim Kardashian West
Kourtney Kardashian
Kris Jenner
Peoples Choice Award
Keeping Up With the Kardashians