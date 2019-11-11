Khloe Kardashian Apologizes To Fans For Not Realizing She Won At The Peoples Choice Awards

On Sunday night, the People’s Choice Awards took place. The Kardashians went home with an award or two; only one of them didn’t realize she had even won.

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner, all walked up to the stage when it was announced that 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', had won the award for Best Reality Show. It was also announced that Khloe Kardashian had won the award for Best Reality Star.

Kim and Kris gave a speech thanking their fans, while Kourtney and Khloe just stood behind them. It wasn’t until the show was over that Khloe had realized she even won an award.

Khloe left her fans wondering why she didn’t give an acceptance speech. She addressed the confusion on Twitter, where Khloe said that she felt bad about not saying thank you to her fans.

It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so fucking grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after -- https://t.co/R06N7kB1IH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019

Nerves yes but I literally didn’t know until after lol I still feel so badly about it. I love you guys so much https://t.co/tQ6jDL0v8F — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019

