KFC Is Building A Hot Tub Shaped Like A Chicken Bucket, And Wants Your Help

The fast food wars continue to heat up in 2019. With numerous chains making marketing and menu changes, KFC continues to think outside the box. On Tuesday the fried chicken chain announced plans to bring their wildest ideas to life, including a KFC themed hot tub.

The future of fried chicken brand product development is here. Actually, it’s not here—it’s on Indiegogo. Go there now to support these campaigns so we can make these things for real, in the real world, really. pic.twitter.com/NJosKucaiB — KFC (@kfc) March 5, 2019

In a press release, KFC U.S. director of media and digital marketing, Steve Kelly said, “With the launch of KFC Innovations Lab, non-Colonels can now be part of that process and support important projects such as a hot tub that looks like a bucket of fried chicken, so we can keep focusing on making actual buckets of fried chicken.”

The chain plans to use crowd-funding as a way to help bring these innovations to life. Initial backers of any successful campaign will receive KFC Innovation Lab t-shirts, sweatpants or stickers as incentive.

Hot tub thigh machine?



A chicken bucket hot tub is among ideas KFC is “crowdfunding.” The company is asking customers to choose from a selection of crazy marketing ideas. There’s a “smart cane remote.” A “colonel on ice.”



This is the Kentucky Fried Hot Tub. pic.twitter.com/KgUKPeIxes — Jonathan Maze (@jonathanmaze) March 5, 2019

Tempted to recklessly fully fund the KFC hot tub on Indiegogo because it seems like one of those Pepsi point jet fighter situations where they are totally unprepared to actually deliver a KFC hot tub. pic.twitter.com/utGHT2hgtY — Josh Fairhurst -- GDC (@LimitedRunJosh) March 5, 2019

The KFC hot tub, designed to look like a bucket of chicken isn’t the only wild idea the chain has. The have also set up crowd funding pages for a “Little Colonel Locator” necktie, a Smart Cane remote, cardboard picnic table, and ice-dancing Colonels. While none of this has to do with their food, KFC is ready for some big changes in 2019.

