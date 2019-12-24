Kevin Spacey Channels Frank Underwood In New Christmas Video

Last Christmas we were greeted by a strange video message from actor Kevin Spacey channeling his ‘House of Cards’ character Frank Underwood.

Now it looks like we can expect one of these every holiday season as Spacey is back with another bizarre Christmas video.

Spacey can be seen stoking a fire in the chimney while wearing a red sweater. He yet again channels Frank Underwood and goes on to say that he’s had a “pretty good year”. He ends his video by saying when someone does something you don’t like, “You can kill them with kindness.”

You can watch Kevin Spacey’s full video down below.

Video of KTWK

Via: US Weekly