[Video] Keri Russell Hilariously Attempts Chewbacca, Darth Vader And Yoda Impressions

Russell Stopped By ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ To Promote ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

December 13, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
The release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ is only one week away, and fan anticipation is officially at an all-time high. The film’s cast has been going to all the stops promoting the final movie in the Skywalker saga. While plenty of news has been made during these appearances, Keri Russell’s recent ‘The Tonight Show’ appearance may top them all.

The actress was asked by host Jimmy Fallon to try out some iconic Star Wars impressions, and she did not disappoint. While the impressions weren’t exactly spot on, they gave everyone in the audience, and online, a good laugh. Her first attempt was Yoda, which Fallon referred to as “Irish Yoda,” followed by Darth Vader and Chewbacca.

Russell, who plays Zorii Bliss in ‘The Rise Of Skywalker,’ gave it her best shot, but it’s probably a good thing doesn’t have to voice any of those iconic characters. Outside of her hilarious impressions, the actress did a good job at not spoiling anything from the upcoming film. With only one week left until it hits theaters, fans couldn’t handle any accidental spoilers.

