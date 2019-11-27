Kendall and Kylie Jenner Booed At Los Angeles Rams Game

It's not the first time the sisters are ridiculed in public

November 27, 2019
Billy Kidd
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner

Credit: Imagn/© Admedia, Inc

The “Keeping Up with The Kardashians”  powerhouse Jenner sisters were enjoying watching the Los Angeles Rams go against the Baltimore Ravens at Monday night’s game. The stars were sitting in the VIP section while hanging out with their friends. 

During the Ram’s game they showcase a segment called “Who’s in the Rams house.”  They show a photo of the celebrity with their name and follow it with a live shot of them in the stands. They showed off the Jenner sisters as camera panned across their group and projected them on the jumbotron, but instead of fans cheering they did the complete opposite and received mainly boos by the people in the arena.

Kendall ad Kylie were accompanied by other celebrities  including Wiz Khalifa, Quavo and Saweetie.

