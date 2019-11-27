Kendall and Kylie Jenner Booed At Los Angeles Rams Game

The “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” powerhouse Jenner sisters were enjoying watching the Los Angeles Rams go against the Baltimore Ravens at Monday night’s game. The stars were sitting in the VIP section while hanging out with their friends.

During the Ram’s game they showcase a segment called “Who’s in the Rams house.” They show a photo of the celebrity with their name and follow it with a live shot of them in the stands. They showed off the Jenner sisters as camera panned across their group and projected them on the jumbotron, but instead of fans cheering they did the complete opposite and received mainly boos by the people in the arena.

Entire stadium boos when Kendall and Kylie Jenner are shown on Jumbotron at LA Rams game. pic.twitter.com/fSdaw6wl2j — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 26, 2019

Kendall ad Kylie were accompanied by other celebrities including Wiz Khalifa, Quavo and Saweetie.

Via: Daily Mail