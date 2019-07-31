Actress Kelly McGillis Claims This Is Why She Wasn’t Asked To Return For Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise blew everyone away at Comic-Con and on the Internet with the first trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Fans were more taken back by the absence of one character.

Actress Kelly McGillis’ character Charlie Blackwood seemed to be missing from the trailer. Turns out she wasn’t even asked to be apart of the upcoming sequel. She revealed in a phone interview Entertainment Tonight that she’s a bit out of touch with Hollywood.

"Movies are odd things. I don't really keep in touch with anybody, I think I've spoken to a couple of people occasionally, but the truth is, movies are very odd work situations because you have a lot of people who come together from all different parts of the world."

McGillis was very honest when asked if she was contacted about returning for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

“Oh my God, no. They did not and nor do I think they would ever. I mean, I’m old and I’m fat and I look age appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole scene is about. I’d much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff.”

She even mentioned that she hasn’t even seen the new trailer and isn’t sure if she’ll see the highly anticipated sequel when it comes out.

“It depends on what kind of reviews it gets. I’m not racing to the theater and I’m not racing away from the theater to see it. It’s just not on my little list of things that I would like to get done."

