Kelly Clarkson Had Surgery Hours After Hosting Billboard Music Awards

The Singer Was Feeling Discomfort Throughout The Show, But The Show Must Go On!

May 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Kelly_Clarkson

Sipa USA

Categories: 
2018 Billboard Music Awards
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Music News

Kelly Clarkson takes her job very seriously. Just hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards the singer had to have an emergency appendectomy. She was able to complete the show, even singing twice, all while showing no signs of discomfort.

The Billboard Music Awards took place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, and were being hosted for the second consecutive year by Kelly Clarkson. After completing her hosting duties, the singer was forced to cut her celebration short, and fly back to California for emergency surgery.

Clarkson thanked the hospital staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in her tweet, and confirmed she is now feeling better. Fans were shocked at the news of Clarkson’s emergency surgery, as many claimed there were no signs of discomfort during the Billboard Music Awards.

Apparently Kelly Clarkson lives by the motto, the show must go on. The singer is now at home recovering from her surgery, but based on all of this; it seems Clarkson will be back in no time.

Via People

Tags: 
Kelly Clarkson
Billboard Music Awards
Host
surgery
Appendix