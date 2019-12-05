Kelly Clarkson Covers Mister Rogers’ ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’

Clarkson and her band gave the song a jazzy vibe

December 5, 2019
Billy Kidd
Kelly Clarkson

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

This is a delightful take on a classic theme song. 

During her new daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson performed a cover of one of the most iconic theme songs, Mister Rogers’ “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The live band accompanied Clarkson's outstanding vocals.Together they gave the theme song new life with a jazzy twist.

Check out Kelly Clarkson’s performance of “Won’t you Be My Neighbor?” down below.  

Via: TIME

