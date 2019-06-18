People REALLY Want Keanu Reeves As ‘Time’ Magazine’s ‘Person Of The Year’

There's even a petition!

June 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY

The petition is entitled, "Make Keanu Reeves 2019 Times Person of the Year": and it's gaining steam.  FAST.

While most petitions are kind of silly, or even absurd, this one is garnering some attention.  People really seem to adore the star of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum: and at the time of me writing this, over 14,000 people had signed the online petition!  Funny enough, here's exactly what it says, "Keanu is the most wholesome person alive, make him the person of the year!"

So do you think he's worthy of TIME‘s 2019 Person of the Year (hey, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Speed are kind of classics)?

If you want to sign the petition, click here.  We'll see if TIME listens.

Source: Uproxx

