Keanu Reeves Reveals He Once Had A Crush On ‘Speed’ Costar, Sandra Bullock

With ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ coming out this week, fans can’t get enough of Keanu Reeves. The actor stopped by the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ this week, and while viewers were excited to hear about his new film, it was the news about a former costar he revealed that got everyone’s attention.

Keanu Reeves told the Ellen of a crush he had on a former costar, Sandra Bullock. The two starred in the 1994 film, ‘Speed,’ and apparently both had feelings for each other without knowing. Sandra Bullock was on Ellen’s show in December when she shared that she once had a huge crush on her ‘Speed’ costar.

According to Reeves, “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either. It was nice to go to work, she’s such a wonderful person and a wonderful actress.” While the actors never dated, fans on social media went crazy at the thought of the two stars getting together.

Omg remember when Sandra Bullock said on Ellen that Keanu Reeves was her first celeb crush well guess what Keanu just said on the show that he also had a crush on her THEY COULD’VE BEEN THE CUTEST COUPLE pic.twitter.com/0zNhcFhmnZ — ------------ ------------------ -- (@_mulderitsme) May 17, 2019

keanu reeves and sandra bullock. that's it. that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/PHpK1tfJ9q — Bea (@beaboumont) May 17, 2019

Keanu Reeves admitting that he had a crush on Sandra Bullock at the same time that she had a crush on him is a BIG MOOD — claudia (@wordsbyacloud) May 17, 2019

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock went on to different relationships, but that didn’t stop fans from thinking about what could have been. ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ is in theaters now.

Via People