Keanu Reeves Reveals He Once Had A Crush On ‘Speed’ Costar, Sandra Bullock

Both Reeves And Bullock Revealed On The ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ They Had Crushes On Each Other

May 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
With ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ coming out this week, fans can’t get enough of Keanu Reeves. The actor stopped by the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ this week, and while viewers were excited to hear about his new film, it was the news about a former costar he revealed that got everyone’s attention.

Keanu Reeves told the Ellen of a crush he had on a former costar, Sandra Bullock. The two starred in the 1994 film, ‘Speed,’ and apparently both had feelings for each other without knowing. Sandra Bullock was on Ellen’s show in December when she shared that she once had a huge crush on her ‘Speed’ costar.

According to Reeves, “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either. It was nice to go to work, she’s such a wonderful person and a wonderful actress.” While the actors never dated, fans on social media went crazy at the thought of the two stars getting together.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock went on to different relationships, but that didn’t stop fans from thinking about what could have been. ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ is in theaters now.

