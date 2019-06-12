Is The Katy Perry Taylor Swift Feud Over? Katy Perry’s Latest Instagram Pic Says Yes

It seems as though Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are friends again. On Tuesday night Katy Perry posted a picture on Instagram of a plate of chocolate chip cookies with “Peace At Last” written in icing on the top.

The photos location was even tagged as “Lets Be Friends”

feels good -- @taylorswift A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 11, 2019 at 4:52pm PDT

The two have had a strained relationship in recent years. The two fought over back up dancers who allegedly switched from Perry's tour to Swift's and then back to Perry. They then wrote two hit songs about each other, “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift, and “Swish Swish” by Katy Perry.

Looks like the two have finally settled their differences and ended this crazy feud.

Via: NBC News