Katy Perry Poses For A Picture With Fiancés Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr

June 21, 2019
There’s something you don’t typically see every day. You’re soon to be wife smiling and posing for a picture with your ex-wife. 

Super model Miranda Kerr held a launch party for her new line of skin care products called Kora Organics. Out of everyone in Hollywood, Katy Perry showed up to Kerr’s launch party. Perry is currently engaged to Kerr’s ex-husband Orlando Bloom. 

The two posed for a picture together with Perry’s sister Angela and posted it on each other’s Instagram accounts. 

Kerr captioned her photo, "Thanks for shining bright with me @katyperry & Angela." While Perry posted "KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin c packed to perfection product. Also, love u sissy."

KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin c packed to perfection product - The #Nonibright serum @mirandakerr @koraorganics ------ (also, love u sissy --‍❤️‍--)

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Via: USA Today

