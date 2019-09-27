'Karate Kid' Actor Robert Garrison Best Known As Tommy Dies At 59

Rest In Peace Rob

September 27, 2019
Robert Garrison, best known for his work in Karate Kid, as Tommy has died at the age of 59.

His rep, Rick Henriques said, "It is a huge loss to the Karate Kid and Cobra Kai family, He was a great guy and a great actor."

As of now there has not been a cause of death disclosed.

Garrison played Tommy, the wicked Cobra Kai member who delighted in Daniel, Ralph Macchio. Tommy’s memorable line of "Get him a body bag!" while laughing maniacally during the climax of the film is something spectators will always remember.

He reprised the role of Tommy in Karate Kid: Part II (1986) and Cobra Kai (2019). 

" We were looking forward to seeing his smiling face again this season, as we had plans for Tommy to ride again. But he'll remain in our thoughts every day as we strive to make him proud. Cobra Kai writer-producer Jon Hurwitz said via Twitter. 

Garrison appeared in the film ‘Iron Eagle’ and in a number of TV shows, including the classics ‘Coach’,'MacGyver’ and ‘Columbo’.

Via:  Hollywood Reporter

