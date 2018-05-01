Kanye West Reveals Battle With Opioid Addiction

Most of us still remember Kanye West's infamous 2016 breakdown, which led to a little over a week's stay in a psychiatric hospital. West was forced to cut his Pablo tour short as a result.

Until now we've never gotten a solid answer on what caused the breakdown. Kanye cleared that all up on Tuesday when he stopped by "TMZ Live."

According to Kanye, his doctors prescribed him pain killers after a liposuction, shortly before his tour. The rapper says that he ended up getting hooked on the pills, and kept taking opioids throughout his tour. Kanye went on to say that the breakdown happened just two days after he stopped taking the pills.

Via TMZ