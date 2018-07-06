Kaley Cuoco Spent Her Honeymoon In Shoulder Surgery
Wow! Kaley Cuoco really meant that whole "in sickness and health" thing during her wedding vows.
Just five days after Kaley Cuoco married Karl Cook, the Big Bang actress spent some time in the hospital for shoulder surgery. Unfortunately, we don't know why Cuoco needed the operation, but it's clear new hubby is already settling into his new role as husband...taking good care of her or, errrrr, taking hilarious selfies with his doped up beauty.
When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support! ❤️ knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems ---- thank god my hair color is on point (@clarissanya)
Let's not forget this one, where she's about to cry.
Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow....well @normancook yours is memorable-- #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon
Yep, he got her snoring too!
@normancook snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much honey but wow! #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon
And she still looks amazing! Get well soon, Kaley!