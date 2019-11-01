Kacey Musgraves Dressed Up As A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader For Halloween

Kendall Jenner got a leg up on her birthday and celebrated with a Halloween bash. The A-list celebrity invited some of her closest friends, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and country music star Kacey Musgraves.

The Grammy winning artist probably had the best costume of the night, as she attended the party as a Dallas Cowboy’s Cheerleader. She paid tribute to her home state and dawned the signature uniform, with a tied-up blue and white crop top, and absolutely nailed it.

⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bI92v8ldUG — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 1, 2019

